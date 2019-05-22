HEADLINES

  • Rising waters near record

    More than a third of an entire year’s worth of rainfall coming in just three weeks caused widespread flooding, stranded motorists, closed heavily traveled roads, briefly prompted an evacuation, and pushed already swollen Marion Reservoir over its capacity for only the second time in history Tuesday. If the near historic rainfall wasn’t enough, substantially more rain is expected tonight through Memorial Day and perhaps beyond.

  • County Commissioners balk at legal bill over wind farm

    County commissioners balked Monday at paying a bill from Wichita attorney Pat Hughes that includes consultations regarding a proposed wind farm in the south portion of the county. The bill, for the month of April with a balance forward from an unpaid bill for March, totals $9,575. Of that, $2,350 is for March consultations and $7,350 is for April consultations, but not all items involved Expedition Wind Farm.

  • Wind farm opponents make good on threat of lawsuit

    Opponents of a wind farm proposed for the southern portion of the county have made good on their threats to sue the company that hopes to develop it. A petition was filed Thursday in district court by Overland Park lawyers Robert Harken and Robert Titus on behalf of 15 wind farm opponents. The petition seeks a judge’s review, declaratory relief, and a temporary restraining order. It also claims the state open records act was violated.

  • Grocery hours important for food availability

    According to Peabody resident Becky Nickel, having grocery stores with extended hours is important for rural residents. “The hours are there,” she said. “That’s one way to really work with the community.”

  • Area to observe Memorial Day

    Burdick Burdick area services will be at 9:45 a.m. at Diamond Springs Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Mission Valley Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Burdick United Methodist Church Cemetery, and 11 a.m. at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

  • Democrats to meet

  • Irene Finley

    Irene Finley, 88, Herington, died May 15 at the Legacy of Herington. Services were Tuesday at Lyona Methodist Church in Junction City. She was born Aug. 10, 1930, at Junction City to Ralph William and Pearl Irene Latzke.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marjorie Lucille Gaines Gray

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charles Heerey

  • Overflowing with controversy

    Land. It’s more than an investment to be tilled and toiled. For many, it’s the reason ancestors came here and the legacy left behind for descendants to steward. Whether progeny of an old generation of settlers — or pioneers of a new generation, ascending from urban and suburban life to a more bucolic existence — people become rooted in their land.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Taking a country commute

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Novak, wind farms

