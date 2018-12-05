HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
This little beauty charmed everyone attending Santa's visit at Peabody's first Come Home for Christmas event Saturday, even Santa himself. Santa and Mrs. Claus heard children's Christmas wishes.
Ferrier Jay Sanders files the hoof of a horse to prepare it for a new set of shoes. Sanders has been making trips to Spur Ridge Vet Hospital every other week for the past eight years. When not in Marion County, he divides his time traveling between six other counties around Kansas.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at Peabody's "Come Home for Christmas" event Saturday. Children sat on Santa's lap to tell him their Christmas wishes.
Flags at Marion County Courthouse, and other government offices in the county, fly at half-mast this week in memorium of the life of 41st President George H. W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 in Houston.
