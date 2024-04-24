HEADLINES

  • 8 towns battle series of grass fires

    Firefighters from a wide area spent most of Monday afternoon battling three fires in the western portion of the county. Hillsboro, Goessel, Lincolnville, Durham, Florence, Herington, and Ramona fire departments, which comprise the Marion County task force, as well as Canton all were sent to grass fires near the McPherson County line.

  • New inquiry targets raid magistrate

    After an initial review, Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Monday a formal inquiry May 3 into whether Magistrate Judge Laura Viar violated the state’s code of judicial conduct by illegally notarizing search warrant applications without the signer being present. The applications, later revoked, were used as justification for raids Aug. 11 at the

  • Inmate let out of jail to seek spiritual help

    Bond for a Marion man with four active felony cases and many convictions under his belt was modified April 12 to allow him to go to a halfway house in Alton. During a status conference, Magistrate Judge Laura Viar changed bond for Randy R. Carlson, 32, to his own recognizance so he could be taken to Nation Builders Ministries in Alton.

  • Commissioners urged to ask: Are feds coming to take our land?

    County Commissioner Kent Becker was so impressed with Angel Cushing, who spoke at a Patriots for Liberty meeting Sunday, he hyped her up to commissioners Monday and wanted her to talk to them about a federal plan to “grab” 30% of the nation’s land. Becker said he was interested in the county passing a resolution, such as one passed last year by Butler County, that opposes the so-called 30 x 30 Program.

  • Police shoot up courthouse to make sure it's safe

    Hillsboro police gave county employees quite a fright Friday when they roamed the halls of the courthouse firing a rifle and sending workers scrambling for safety. The incident was an active-shooter training to teach employees how to protect themselves in case a gunman entered the building.

  • Quarrel outside court triggers alarm

    Three people who got into a loud argument outside a courtroom Tuesday got more than they bargained for when sheriff’s deputies and a police officer showed up. Someone at the courthouse triggered a panic button, which promptly brought Sheriff Jeff Soyez, Undersheriff Larry Starkey, and deputies Aaron Christner and Jimmy Philpott across the street to the courthouse in response to the alarm.

OTHER NEWS

  • Confusion reigns as medics sent to multiple calls

    County ambulances, and two from outside the county, were sent to multiple locations in all areas of the county Tuesday morning. At 6:23 a.m., a car in a ditch on US-56/77 near 340th Rd. ended up being handled by Lincolnville, Lost Springs, and Herington firefighters with Tampa and Herington ambulances.

  • Man arrested after breaking window

    A Wichita man was arrested April 16 after an incident in Florence in which he cut his arm on a broken window and was struck by a car being backed away. Jesse L. Marshall, 44, Wichita, got into an angry dispute with Paige Garcia at her residence in the 200 block of W. 8th St.

  • Giving a legacy of learning

    Young children have three new computers for early learning in the children’s department at Marion City Library. Two of the new learning stations are gifts from Carla and Larry Streckline. The Strecklines purchased the computers in memory of Carla’s parents, Carl and Juanita Stovall.

  • Railroad event planned

    Herington Historical Museum will offer a railroad-themed event this weekend at Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway. Herington Kansas Railroad Days will feature displays of working train layouts, one with iPad controls for children to “drive” the train.

  • Intoxicated teen detained

    An intoxicated 16-year-old Cedar Point girl found swerving and vomiting on a Peabody street near a popular teen hangout Friday was assisted and then taken into custody. Peabody officer Medina Sulejmani spotted the girl and stopped to assist.

  • Share in maintaining Joan Meyer memorial

    Margaret Harris, who have been the person most responsible for maintaining a floral memorial to Joan Meyer outside the She is suggesting donations of as little as $1 to help pay for paint, fresh potting soil, live plants, and permanent plants to decorate the

AUTO

  • Old car brings new pleasures to family

    Matt and Laura Voth usually show up for Sunday services at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church driving a new/old Ford. “I like to drive it to church on Sunday mornings, and so do my kids,” Voth said. “My wife — I think the jury’s still out.”

  • Road work to cause delays

    Beginning today, work on two county roads will cause delays for drivers. Thirtieth Rd. between Old Mill and Pawnee Rds. will be closed 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Work will last two weeks. The road will be open before and after the listed hours. Construction on 330th Rd. east of K-15 to Limestone Rd. will cause delays. Work will last about one week. Drivers also should expect delays on Sunflower Rd. between US-50 and Marion until the end of next week because of ongoing microsurfacing.

  • Cruises to begin Sunday

    This year’s first monthly cruise of motorcycles and classic cars in downtown Peabody is planned for 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. The event will continue the fourth Sunday of every month through October. It will include vendors along with bikes and classic, retro, souped-up, hotrod, and work-in-progress autos.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Now is not the time to come to the aid of our party

    He’s been replaced by Amelia Earhart and Dwight Eisenhower, but Kansas’s original representative in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall should never be forgotten. Edmund G. Ross looked down into his open grave and cast the lone decisive vote against removing President Andrew Johnson from office in 1868. Ross wasn’t a Johnson lover. He was, in fact, a radical Republican of good standing — a member of a group diametrically opposed to Johnson, a Southern Democrat who had the impossible task of succeeding Abraham Lincoln after being elected vice president on a national unity ticket.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Spring fever

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Wrong address

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

  • Sisters to be district FFA officers

    Centre High School sisters Kaitlynn and Addison Bina will be officers for the south-central Kansas district of FFA this coming school year. Kaitlynn, district vice president this year, advances to president. Addison will be sentinel.

  • FFA honors members, supporters

    Ella Mackey was named chapter letter winner and winner of the chapter sweepstakes when nearly 50 Marion FFA members and guests gathered Thursday for their annual parent, member, and employer banquet. Noah Schmidt, who won the chapter’s Star Greenhand award, finished second, and Austin Marsden was third in the chapter sweepstakes.

SPORTS

  • Warriors keep streak alive at 8 games

    Neither of Friday’s games made it past the fourth inning. Marion extended its baseball winning streak to eight games by sweeping Ell-Saline 15-3 and 14-2 in mercy-rule victories at home. Kadon Mercer was the winning pitcher in Game One; Gavin Wasmuth in Game Two.

  • County track teams place in top 10 at Halstead, win at Norwich

    Hillsboro and Marion traveled to Halstead on Friday to compete in the Conrad Nightingale Invitational track and field meet. Out of 18 schools present, Hillsboro boys and girls both finished sixth. Marion girls laced seventh while Marion boys finished ninth. Hillsboro’s Abbigail Williams won in shot put. Marion’s Madisyn Hulett right behind her in second.

  • Swimmers 2nd at home meet

    The Hillsboro, Peabody, Centre, and Marion swim team finished second Friday at an invitational meet at Marion’s Sports and Aquatics Center. Lauryn Vogt was part of most of the first place finishes for the team.

  • Golfers play against the wind

    Hillsboro The Trojans played Monday at the Southeast of Saline and placed seventh out of nine teams.

MORE…

