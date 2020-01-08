HEADLINES

  • Reports of children on roofs, cause alarm

    A weekend incident where children were running on the roofs of buildings in the 100 block of N. Walnut St. in Peabody has dismayed business owners and residents. Someone could get hurt, said Dimitri Dixon, who lives in the 100 block of N. Walnut St.

  • Novak attempts to unseat planning commissioner

    An attempt by county commissioner Dianne Novak to replace a member of the planning commission and board of zoning appeals came to an abrupt end Monday after she rescinded her motion to appoint a former road and bridge department employee. Commissioners decided in December to restructure the board to 11 members after five commissioners were seated. Each commissioner would appoint two board members and an 11th member would be chosen at large.

  • These grandmas have tons of class

    Seniors volunteer their time to help kids By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer A love for helping children is spurring several senior citizens to stay engaged and active in their communities.

  • County's bill for autopsies tops $10,000

    Marion County spent $10,216 in 2019 to have autopsies conducted in Kansas City and Wichita but there is no good alternative, said Karen Selznick, an assistant in Marion County Attorney’s office. According to Marion County’s 2019 reports, there were three autopsies conducted at Frontier Forensics Midwest in Kansas City, which cost $5,150 between them.

OTHER NEWS

  • Tourism bus could transfer

    A county tourism bus parked for several years in Marion might hit the road again if any local business association is interested in owning it. Mike Beneke, owner of a Lincolnville feedlot and Marion restaurant Edward’s, asked commissioners if the county would consider donating the bus before the Marion Merchants Association spends raking over the cost of buying it.

  • Alumni event set for Jan. 17

    A salute to a warmly-remembered Peabody business owner will be part of an all-alumni event in conjunction with Peabody-Burns basketball games Jan. 17. Dari Crème Snackburgers, burgers once served by Gladys Hart at her Dari Crème business across the highway from Peabody High School, will be sold at the concession stand during the basketball games.

  • Art fair to add another day this September

    Visitors to Central Park will have all weekend to enjoy Art in the Park this September. Organizers have decided to keep the craft fair open a second day. The event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20.

  • Florence levee work to start soon

    After months of planning, core drilling on Florence’s levee is projected to start within the next few weeks, Mayor Bob Gayle said at Monday’s city council meeting. Work on the levee will likely last until June, but the drilling could finish in early spring.

  • Dog park proposed for Marion County Lake

    Marion County Park and Lake is the newest proposed site of a dog park Marion’s girl scouts have been working on for months. The original proposed site was south of the Marion High School football stadium.

  • Game warden heard more often these days

    Marion County has seen a spike in scanner activity from game warden Evan Deneke as seasonal changes allow him to be less cautious about being seen — and possibly overheard. “There are certain times of year we don’t want people knowing we’re out as much because people try to pattern us as wardens,” he said.

DEATHS

  • Lynn Hagaman

    Services for Lynn Hagaman, 77, who died Jan. 1 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were Monday at Cottonwood Valley Baptist Church in Hillsboro. He was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Liberal, to Joseph and Lucille Hagaman. He married Charlotte Brownlee on March 9, 1963, in Satanta.

  • Kermit W. Smith

    Kermit W. Smith, former pastor of Valley United Methodist Church, died recently. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dean Earl Forsberg

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Gilbert

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dale Wealand

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lois Patton

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Eileen Regier

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • State makes changes to individual income tax

    This year, state income tax filers will see changes in allowable deductions. Although the tax rate and individual exemption amounts remain the same, a number of itemized deductions will be more generous this year.

  • Career swap spurs title agent to take his finances seriously

    In Roger Hannaford’s time working for Security 1st Title in Marion, he has learned to look at money in a different light. Hannaford’s experience since the 1980s has taught him to think harder about how he managed money.

OPINION

  • The ghosts of decades past

    Embarking on a new decade, it can be painful to look back at previous decades and see how issues that could have been resolved then continue to plague us today. Take the 2010s, for example. We endured month upon month of argument over whether a wind farm in the northern part of the county was maintaining county roads sufficiently. We even hired an expensive consulting firm to supposedly oversee the process.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The wheel of life

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Translating legalese

PEOPLE

  • Auxiliary plans banquet

    St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary’s annual meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Marion Community Center Ballroom. Jeremy Ensey, CEO of St. Luke Hospital and Living Center, will report on services available at the hospital and clinic. Ensey will also talk about additions to the staff and other improvements.

  • Diamond Vista's electric box opened

    A report last week of suspicious activity at Diamond Vista ended without major incident. An unknown party had opened one of the wind farm’s electric boxes, but nothing was missing or damaged, said Matt Epting, company spokesman for Enel Green Power, the company that operates Diamond Vista.

  • BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT:

    Quinn Fine

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody menu

SPORTS

MORE…

