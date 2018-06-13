HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Holly Unruh admires a quilt she won at a benefit in her honor Saturday at Peabody American Legion. Unruh was diagnosed in February with stage-four metastatic breast cancer. "I was very overwhelmed with all the love, and it was an amazing turnout." she said. Holly Unruh admires a quilt she won at a benefit in her honor Saturday at Peabody American Legion. Unruh was diagnosed in February with stage-four metastatic breast cancer. "I was very overwhelmed with all the love, and it was an amazing turnout." she said.



Michael Hurst and his son Aiden, 9, are all smiles as they pose with their seven-pound large-mouth bass. Michael Hurst and his son Aiden, 9, are all smiles as they pose with their seven-pound large-mouth bass.



Unlike some farms, when rain-starved wheat yielded at little as 10 bushels per acre, yields of closer to 40 bushels were recorded Monday when Jason Kruse began combining. This field is just west of Canada, northwest of the intersection of 190th and Nighthawk Rds. Unlike some farms, when rain-starved wheat yielded at little as 10 bushels per acre, yields of closer to 40 bushels were recorded Monday when Jason Kruse began combining. This field is just west of Canada, northwest of the intersection of 190th and Nighthawk Rds.