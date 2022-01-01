HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Students in Jessica Ensley's kindergarten class enjoy their first day of classes at Marion Elementary School.



Bryan Lowery, a native of Hays, has been accepted by Aulne Church as its next pastor. He and his wife, Sommer, are missionaries in Thailand and will be moving to the area in November at the latest



Ethan (left), 10-year-old son of owners of Panda Kitchen in Hillsboro, rings up customer Montel Stewart, who eats at the restaurant once or twice a week.