HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A sign near cleaning supplies in Peabody Market Monday informs customers of the store's one-per-person limit. A sign near cleaning supplies in Peabody Market Monday informs customers of the store's one-per-person limit.



Excavators demolish a building last week on the grounds of Marion County Transfer Station as part of ongoing construction of a new transfer station facility. Excavators demolish a building last week on the grounds of Marion County Transfer Station as part of ongoing construction of a new transfer station facility.



Customers check out Monday at Dale's Supermaket in Hillsboro. The store doubled its business Friday as shoppers rushed to stock up. Customers check out Monday at Dale's Supermaket in Hillsboro. The store doubled its business Friday as shoppers rushed to stock up.