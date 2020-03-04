HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A herd of bison graze on grass at Clover Cliff Ranch, 15 miles northeast of Florence. Warren Harshman and son Spencer are transitioning from breeding beef cattle to bison, with 300 head delivered last week to Clover Cliff Ranch, and 200 at their property on Diamond Creek Rd. A herd of bison graze on grass at Clover Cliff Ranch, 15 miles northeast of Florence. Warren Harshman and son Spencer are transitioning from breeding beef cattle to bison, with 300 head delivered last week to Clover Cliff Ranch, and 200 at their property on Diamond Creek Rd.



Korie Hatton smiles Saturday as she surveys the interior of Peabody Hardware Store, which she and husband Jamie, are renovating. The couple hope to open the business in April. Korie Hatton smiles Saturday as she surveys the interior of Peabody Hardware Store, which she and husband Jamie, are renovating. The couple hope to open the business in April.



An uprooted tree lies in the backyard of Javan and Chelsi Koehn's Greensburg home in 2007. An uprooted tree lies in the backyard of Javan and Chelsi Koehn's Greensburg home in 2007.