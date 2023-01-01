HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Bob and Judy Priest stand in the living room of their Marion County Lake home.
Robbie Reidy stands next to a Santa inflatable that dwarfs his two-story house.
Peabody Township Library librarian Rodger Charles stands in front of shelves in the library's adult section that are now stocked in a way to make them easier on the eyes.
Charles sits on a bench on the library porch now adorned with a mosaic open book as part of a major library renovation project.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing