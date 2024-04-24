HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Eye-catching poppies grow in the yard of the late Leland Heidebrect's home at 112 Elm St. in Marion. April showers forecast for later this week may bring even more May flowers to the area.



Librarian Janet Marler shows Jennings Brassfield how to use an early learning computer Friday at Marion City Library. His great-uncle and great-aunt, Larry and Carla (Stovall) Streckline, look on.



Senior Nicholas Krch and Kenide Steiner led Centre's promenade.