HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hundreds of spectators turned out Sunday night for the first of three big fireworks displays celebrating Independence Day in Marion County. At Aulne United Methodist Church, an eight-minute display was stretched to almost 16 minutes to allow additional time for customary oohs and ahhs. Additional Fireworks displays will be Wednesday night in Peabody and Saturday night in Ramona. Hundreds of spectators turned out Sunday night for the first of three big fireworks displays celebrating Independence Day in Marion County. At Aulne United Methodist Church, an eight-minute display was stretched to almost 16 minutes to allow additional time for customary oohs and ahhs. Additional Fireworks displays will be Wednesday night in Peabody and Saturday night in Ramona.



Josh and Katie Ens of Hillsboro were putting up small square bales of prairie hay Saturday along 190th Rd., using a Case 200 baler and Farmall tractor. They prefer small bales over the modern big round bales because they can stre them out of the weather in their barn. Josh and Katie Ens of Hillsboro were putting up small square bales of prairie hay Saturday along 190th Rd., using a Case 200 baler and Farmall tractor. They prefer small bales over the modern big round bales because they can stre them out of the weather in their barn.



The top snapped off a utility pole in the 100 block of Maple St. in Peabody after this limb fell on numerous power lines. The top snapped off a utility pole in the 100 block of Maple St. in Peabody after this limb fell on numerous power lines.