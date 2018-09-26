HEADLINES

  • Festival visitors, vendors fill streets

    The weather Saturday was exceptional for the first Peabody Fall Festival and organizer Ginger Whitney said everything turned out very well. The planning committee considered the event a success.

  • Townships seek road meeting

    Liberty Township road and bridge representative Linda Peters appeared at Monday’s county commission to address the county’s road situation. She requested an evening meeting to give township representatives opportunity to raise concerns and communicate with the Road and Bridge Department.

  • Property debris concerns citizen

    Resident Don Martel spoke to Peabody city council members Monday night about his concerns with debris on city property. “An ordinance needs to be made to get people to clean up their properties,” Martel said. “Prospective buyers won’t want to buy houses here unless there are neat homes.”

  • Florence city council extends negotiations

    Florence city council held back-to-back executive sessions at Monday evening’s meeting to discuss a lease offered by the DeForest family for use of Crystal Springs. The sessions were held for half an hour and 20 minutes, with the council, Mayor Bob Gayle, and city attorney Randy Pankratz present.

  • Dancing girls take field during halftime

    Flying flags, bopping ponytails, and giggles and grins were not what most people expected of Friday night’s Peabody-Herington football game. As halftime, a gaggle of little girls — pre-kindergarten to fifth graders — presented routines they learned earlier in the week from nine Peabody-Burns football cheerleaders.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Florence library news and notes

    Thank you to everyone for the generous donations at our last fundraiser. We appreciate your support. We will divide the net profits with Florence Masonic Lodge. Make plans to attend our Oct. 8 fundraiser. We will begin serving a pulled pork meal at 5 p.m. and divide the profits with the Florence Fire Department.

  • St. Luke Medical Clinic getting two new physicians

    Two new physicians are coming to St. Luke Hospital and clinic. Family physician Randy Whitely

  • Move over, Charlie Brown

    Charlie Brown isn’t the only one looking forward to Halloween and pumpkins. Shelby Summervill, 8, of Marion, and her family — mom, Amy, dad Tim and brother, Trent, 5 — have taken their pumpkin-growing hobby and turned it into a college education fund.

  • Family ties inspire hot rodders

    Affordable Street Rods’ inaugural car show Saturday was a major success, drawing in 138 classic cars and trucks, co-owner Annette Watson said. As one of the original hot rods, there were several Ford Roadsters from the 1930s. The car became popular because it was light and fast, making it easy to race, she said.

DEATH

  • Sharon Stinson

    Services for Sharon K. Stinson, 72, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Interment will be in Claney Cemetery, rural Marion. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Mark D. Bishop

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Earline Magathan

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Axton Hett

    Travis and Sheila Hett of Marion announce the birth of their son, Axton Bruce Hett, Sept. 5 at Newton Medical Center. He weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20.5 inches long.

  • Screening available

    Children through five years of age will be screened from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 9 at Centre school. There is no charge for screening. Cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional development will be checked, along with vision and hearing.

  • County Senior organization to celebrate 58th anniversary

    Senior Citizens of Marion County, Inc., is celebrating its 58th anniversary Oct. 18 at Marion Senior Center. The event is open to all. Registration begins at 11 a.m. A friendship meal will be at noon and the program begins at 12:45 p.m. The group will honor four county woodworkers and Jerry Keen from the Sunflower Woodworkers’ Guild in Wichita will be the speaker.

  • Benefit dinner set

    A benefit dinner for Paul Britton, a Peabody-Burns graduate recovering from a major illness, is today at Halstead American Legion. A meal of barbecued brisket and fixings will be served starting at 5:30 p.m.

  • Turtle crawl poker run set

    Amber Gwinup-Long, a Peabody-Burns alumnus, is planning the eighth annual Turtle Crawl Poker Run in Cushing, Oklahoma, Oct. 13 in honor of her 6-year-old nephew who was born with non-ketotic hyperglycinemia. His mother, Charity, is also an alumnus. Gwinup-Long can be contacted at (316) 303-5831 for more information.

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Snelling helps at art fair

  • SCHOOL:

    Peabody-Burns school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP