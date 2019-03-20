HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A pair of vibroseis trucks and 33 portable receiver batteries owned by Paragon Geophysical, Inc. park at Nighthawk and 140th Rds. while not in use. The Wichita-based company spent three days mapping a square mile in southern Marion County for resources like oil and natural gas.



Peabody's major tourist attraction is the 1880's architectural buildings on Walnut Street.



Spring is the time farmers burn their pastures in the Flint Hills. The burning, done to preserve native grasses and enhance livestock performance, often creates far-drifting haze. Fire management practices aim to improve air quality.