HEADLINES

  • Oil, gas explorers search in Marion Co.

    Anyone passing Nighthawk and 140th Rds. between March 11 and Thursday might have seen 33 square, yellow battery packs and two large trucks in a lot just off the road. The supplies and trucks belonged to Paragon Geophysical Services, Inc., of Wichita. The company searches for oil, natural gas and geothermal reservoirs.

  • Former mayor calls out Florence city council for illegal executive session

    Florence city council was criticized Monday for approving the purchase of eight security cameras March 12 after discussing the matter in executive session. “You don’t talk about this stuff in personnel matters or whatever you go into executive session for,” former Florence mayor Jeannie Meirowsky said. “That should have been discussed in an open meeting. I’m sorry guys, but that’s illegal.” Council

  • Hospital files for bankruptcy protection

    In hope of finding a buyer willing to take over its debt, Hillsboro Community Hospital is seeking protection from its creditors under federal bankruptcy laws. Kansas City lawyer Bruce Strauss filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week on behalf of hospital receiver Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting.

  • Proposed wind farm project draws more objection

    A proposed wind farm project drew more objections Monday as 14 people showed up at county commission meeting to be heard. Commissioner Dianne Novak presented a March 6 newspaper article saying a 98-turbine wind farm project in Sumner County developed by Tradewind Energy, which developed Diamond Vista Wind Farm in northern portions of the county, will result in nearly $1 million per year payments in lieu of taxes to Sumner County and $25,000 each to the county’s three school districts.

  • Former Peabody student to walk in space

    Kansas-born astronaut Nick Hague launched Thursday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. It was a six-hour flight. With him were astronaut Christine Koch and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. Hague, who attended Peabody Elementary School, is expected to speak to an audience of students and community members at Peabody-Burns High School gymnasium from the space station May 10.

OTHER NEWS

  • Meteorologist's talk on storm reporting draws hundreds

    It was all about the weather March 13, when 109 residents from across the county turned out to see meteorologist Robb Lawson of the National Weather Service at Marion Performing Arts Center. Visual reports from the public are critical to public safety during a storm, he said.

  • New staff reporter seeks his stories in small-town Kansas

    Gallagher Martin-Chavez says his calling as a journalist is about showing appreciation for his home state. “I love Kansas,” he said. “The smaller towns have stories that get overlooked.”

  • Goessel shop provides coffee, community for 10 years running

    By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer After a decade of operation, the Lincoln Perk at Bethesda Home has established a reputation as a gathering spot for the Goessel community.

  • Equipment dealer named top seller

    For the 19th consecutive year, Lang Diesel Inc., with 10 locations, including Hillsboro, has been named one of the top 10 North American sellers of AGCO farm equipment. The dealership also was among 33 in North America named to receive five-star ratings in AGCO’s dealer excellence program for 2018. The dealership is based in Hays.

  • Meeting to offer tips on starting licensed home day care center

    Tips on starting licensed home day-care centers will offered at a free information night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hillsboro school district offices. Regulations, training, and organizational tools will be discussed along with potential costs, grants, and meal subsidies. Reservations are being accepted by the county health department at (620) 382-2550.

DEATHS

  • Karen Fitzmaurice

    Graveside services for Karen Mae Fitzmaurice, 59, who died Sunday, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lincolnville Cemetery. Karen enjoyed working outside in her yard.

  • Richard Herbel

    Services for Centre High School graduate Richard Herbel, 75, of Solomon, who died March 13 at Abilene Memorial Hospital, were Monday. Born Dec. 7, 1943, to Alex and Bernice Johnston Herbel, he graduated in 1961 and on Jan. 19, 1964, married Sharon Craft, who survives.

  • Myrna Jost

    Services for Hillsboro farm wife Myrna Jost, 86, who died March 12 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Born June 21, 1932, in Hillsboro to Harry and Esther (Winter) Eitzen, she married Victor Jost on Aug. 25, 1955, at the church.

  • Elva Plett

    Services for former Lehigh resident Elva Plett, 93, who died Monday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 4 p.m. Friday at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, rural Goessel. Interment will be at 2:45 p.m. at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bethesda Home

  • 'Ilene' Reinke

    Services for Connie “Ilene” Reinke, 85, wife of former Marion resident Bob Reinke, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Westwood Presbyterian Church, Wichita. Daughter of Dan and Lucile Dondliger, she died this past Saturday.

  • Helen Schafer

    Services for Durham native Helen Schafer, 93, who died Saturday at Kansas Christian Home in Newton, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Visitation will be an hour before the services.

  • Malvin Schmidt

    Services for Malvin Schmidt, 89, who died Monday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Pastor Brian Allen will officiate.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Rosse Case

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Martha Kortje

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jeanette Matz

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • How one smoker kicked the habit

    Sue Clough, 83, of Marion has been smoke free since 1975. She said she started smoking when she started training to become a nurse.

  • Staph infections present year-round problem

    Unlike the flu or other illnesses that strike seasonally, staph infection is a threat that looms year-round. One of the difficulties with staph infections is that the germs are already present on the skin, said Michael Reeh, a general physician in Hillsboro.

  • A mineral needed for good health

    Magnesium is sometimes called the forgotten nutrient because it’s not as familiar as other nutrients such as vitamin A, B, and C, and calcium. Magnesium is critical to overall health and often is deficient in peoples’ diets. Heather Fay of Fay Family Chiropractic in Marion said training to be a chiropractor involves studying biochemistry and learning about the body’s nutritional needs. She takes 40 hours of continuing education every year.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Democrats hear from legislative leader

    Kansas House minority leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat who briefly ran for governor last year, spoke Saturday in Hillsboro to Marion County Democrats. County vice chairman Martin Holler reported that the county steering committee was creating a survey to identify goals and projects and was considering organizing young Democrats.

  • Diabetes class planned

    A six-week class on coping with diabetes will be offered starting at 6:45 p.m. April 9 at Marion Senior Center. Cost of the class, which is open to diabetes and pre-diabetes patients, friends, relatives, and caregivers, will be $6. Registrations are being accepted until April 8 at (620) 382-3580.

  • Program to offer tips on gardening

    Jana Dalke of rural Hillsboro’s Serenity Gardens will talk about preparing flower beds and gardens at 9:45 a.m. Friday at Tabor College’s Flaming Center for the Arts. Admission is $5. Lunch at the college cafeteria is available for $4.

  • Driver safety course set

    A driver safety class, completion of which could qualify drivers for reduced insurance premiums, will be offered 1 to 5 p.m. April 1 and 2 at Burns Community Center. The class, which requires no tests and no actual driving, costs $20, with a $5 discount for members of the American Association of Retired Persons.

  • Marion City library to display quilts

    Thirty items, including a community quilt made by 20 different quilters, will be on display at Marion City Library’s 16th annual quilt show Monday through April 6. The display in the library’s Santa Fe Room will be open during regular library hours.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Three birthdays celebrated

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

MORE…

