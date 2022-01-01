HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Kids try their hands at riding a mechanical bull at Fall Fiesta Saturday in Lost Springs. Kids try their hands at riding a mechanical bull at Fall Fiesta Saturday in Lost Springs.



Tina Groening (left) and Kim Whiteman try to sneak up on Zeke Ensley for a flag pull before he throws a pass. Tina Groening (left) and Kim Whiteman try to sneak up on Zeke Ensley for a flag pull before he throws a pass.



Volunteers take meals to Barbara Hardin, Dorothy Youk, Lala Lovelady, and Elora Robinson outside Valley United Methodist Church. A traditional Thanksgiving menu of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and relish, accompanied by a choice of pecan, pumpkin, or apple pie is served to diners who pick up the meal curbside. The annual tradition began in the 1990s. Enough food is prepared to feed 250 people. Food ran out 45 minutes after serving began. Volunteers take meals to Barbara Hardin, Dorothy Youk, Lala Lovelady, and Elora Robinson outside Valley United Methodist Church. A traditional Thanksgiving menu of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and relish, accompanied by a choice of pecan, pumpkin, or apple pie is served to diners who pick up the meal curbside. The annual tradition began in the 1990s. Enough food is prepared to feed 250 people. Food ran out 45 minutes after serving began.