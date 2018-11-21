HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Students with the Tabor Concert Choir perform at Sunday's "With Praise and Thanksgiving" concert at Richert Auditorium. Conducted by Bradley Vogel and accompanied by pianist J. Bradley Baker, the 51 choir members performed 11 songs. Audience members sang along for six of them. A selection of 12 choir members sang another three songs as the Chamber Voices. Students with the Tabor Concert Choir perform at Sunday's "With Praise and Thanksgiving" concert at Richert Auditorium. Conducted by Bradley Vogel and accompanied by pianist J. Bradley Baker, the 51 choir members performed 11 songs. Audience members sang along for six of them. A selection of 12 choir members sang another three songs as the Chamber Voices.



Becky Fetrow prepares turkey dinners for customers at Town and Country's annual Thanksgiving dinner. Becky estimated the cafe served over 75 meals. The family-run restaurant, owned by Becky's parents, Edmond and Carolyn Spencer, has been operating 20 years. Along with Becky, her husband, Bruce, and daughter, Shyla Harris, run day-to-day operations in Florence. Becky Fetrow prepares turkey dinners for customers at Town and Country's annual Thanksgiving dinner. Becky estimated the cafe served over 75 meals. The family-run restaurant, owned by Becky's parents, Edmond and Carolyn Spencer, has been operating 20 years. Along with Becky, her husband, Bruce, and daughter, Shyla Harris, run day-to-day operations in Florence.



Steer wrestler Tanner Brunner, 25, of Ramona, gets down on a steer at the Caldwell, Idaho, Rodeo, Aug. 17. He finished the 2018 season ranked sixth and will compete in the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 6-15 in Las Vegas. Steer wrestler Tanner Brunner, 25, of Ramona, gets down on a steer at the Caldwell, Idaho, Rodeo, Aug. 17. He finished the 2018 season ranked sixth and will compete in the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 6-15 in Las Vegas.