Leia Veery, 4, splash down in the pool Tuesday.



Marion County's number of new COVID-19 cases this week dropped to four, but county nurse Diedre Serene is unsure whether more residents are wearing facemasks and taking other precautions. A family checks out groceries Tuesday at Marion's Dollar General while they and the cashier wear facemasks.



While they start out as small bulbs, naked ladies are lilies that grow to be 24 inches to 36 inches tall. The vibrant pink flowers' scientific name is Amaryllis Belladonna and they bloom from mid-to-late summer.