HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Motorcyclists and drivers with vehicles loaded with gifts drive in a caravan Saturday along 190th Rd. from Marion to Hillsboro to deliver Christmas gifts for the county's annual Toy Run. Classic cars bring up the end of the procession.
A derelict house at 510 Washington St. is in Hillsboro's crosshairs.
Vicki Hoffer works on the frame around a front door at 308 E. Main St. in Marion as part of renovating a building into a medical spa facility.
The Redmen corralled Marion quarterback Jack Lanning in the second half, but running back Trevor Schafers broke loose, ripping off 146 yards - 119 in the fourth quarter - on 9 carries for a trio of touchdowns and a stunning average of 16 yards per carry average.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing