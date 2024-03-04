HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Bright and cheery pansies wait at Serenity Gardens to add a splash of color in someone's flower pots. Bright and cheery pansies wait at Serenity Gardens to add a splash of color in someone's flower pots.



Joe Vinduska auctions off a basket of goodies held by Amy Makovec at the 21st annual Marion County charity auction in Pilsen. More than 200 people attended, and more than $27,000 was raised to help Marion County families in need. Joe Vinduska auctions off a basket of goodies held by Amy Makovec at the 21st annual Marion County charity auction in Pilsen. More than 200 people attended, and more than $27,000 was raised to help Marion County families in need.



Zaylee Werth is fouled by three Moundridge players at once - a slap across the forehead, a slap on her left wrist, and a slap on her right wrist - in the Trojans' 52-26 victory Saturday in the sub-state championship. Zaylee Werth is fouled by three Moundridge players at once - a slap across the forehead, a slap on her left wrist, and a slap on her right wrist - in the Trojans' 52-26 victory Saturday in the sub-state championship.