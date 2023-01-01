HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Little Warrior Cheer puts on a show between downs and at halftime at Marion's Friday night football game.
Among the motorcycles and classic cars parked in downtown Peabody for its final cruise of the season Sunday was one that included a seasonal hood ornament.
The Lady Trojans celebrate their 23rd point in the third set of the sub-state championship match Saturday against Sedgwick.
Goessel's boys team - from left, Aidan Impson, Levi Olson, Eli Gaeddert and Javin Schmidt - finished in a tie for first Saturday at a regional meet in Wichita and will compete as a team at the state meet Saturday, Oct. 28.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing