Rodney Presha couple-dresses with his little monster, Laila, Saturday during Marion's Halloween Spooktacular. Trick or treaters and other partygoers gathered Friday in Hillsboro, Saturday in Marion, and Sunday in Peabody for Halloween-related events.



Hillsboro's Anders Weisbeck runs against Douglass during a postseason game Friday at home. Weisbeck rushed for 71 yards.



Goessel's Grant Bryant hands off the football to a running back as Skyler Wuest blocks an opponent. Goessel eked out a 44-36 victory over Skyline to stay in the playoffs.