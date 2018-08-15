HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



After a trip to the California wineries, Matt and Keppy Spencer started their own vineyards at their farm in Florence and at a home they previously owned on Grandview St.



Margaret Collett, 9, puts makeup on her mother, Lisa Collett, during a "blind makeup" event at Marion County Relay for Life Saturday.



Although bagworms prefer evergreens, this caterpillar chose to attach its egg sack, or cocoon, to a young maple.