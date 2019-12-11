HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Baby Taylor Burson casts wary eyes toward Santa Claus while he holds her in one arm Saturday at Peabody's American Legion as part of Come Home for Christmas.



Peabody-Burns junior Anna Eldridge brings the ball up court during the second half of the Warriors' opening game Tuesday in the Marion Classic.



Peabody Township Library board president Ray Savage sits on top of a bookshelf portraying the library's own elf on a shelf, while he reads to an interested child. Peabody Township Library board president Ray Savage sits on top of a bookshelf portraying the library's own elf on a shelf, while he reads to an interested child.