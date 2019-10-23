HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Black and Red Angus and Charolais cattle feed Monday on Harms Plainview Ranch in Lincolnville. Mark Harms, owner of the ranch, has been president of Kansas' Livestock Association. Black and Red Angus and Charolais cattle feed Monday on Harms Plainview Ranch in Lincolnville. Mark Harms, owner of the ranch, has been president of Kansas' Livestock Association.



The turbines of Diamond Vista's wind farm stand silently under storm clouds Monday evening. County commissioner Dianne Novak claims she has proof the Enel Green Power, the company building the wind farm, is violating its road use contract with the county. The turbines of Diamond Vista's wind farm stand silently under storm clouds Monday evening. County commissioner Dianne Novak claims she has proof the Enel Green Power, the company building the wind farm, is violating its road use contract with the county.



Peabody-Burns quarterback Jack Parks, 22, looks downfield for a open teammate during Friday's football game at Goessel. The Warriors scored in the third quarter, but lost the game 56-8. Peabody-Burns quarterback Jack Parks, 22, looks downfield for a open teammate during Friday's football game at Goessel. The Warriors scored in the third quarter, but lost the game 56-8.