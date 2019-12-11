HEADLINES

  • Charges not yet filed in shooting incident

    No charges are yet filed against an Expedition Wind Farm opponent arrested last week after allegedly firing a handgun at the ground while yelling at surveyors staking property in preparation for construction of a wind farm in Marion County. Amy D. Stutzman, 46, Peabody, was jailed Thursday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bonded out on $50,000 surety bond six and a half hours later.

  • Event brings Peabody community together

    Saturday’s Come Home for Christmas event in Peabody enjoyed heavy involvement from vendors, business owners, and community members. Heidi Hittle was one of several volunteers helping with a cookie walk at Pop’s Diner, which raised money for Peabody Association of Churches’ Vacation Bible School.

  • Novak asks for wind farm moratorium - again

    County commissioners Monday once again discussed imposing a moratorium on wind farm development in the county, although the moratorium would not apply to either Diamond Vista or Expedition Wind. “I’d like to ask again that we put a moratorium on wind farms,” commissioner Dianne Novak said. “I know there’s another wind farm out and about signing leases.”

  • No charges to be filed against deputy

    No criminal charges will be filed against a former deputy arrested last month on suspicion of domestic battery, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to work in law enforcement again. Bronson L. Shipman, 34, was arrested Nov. 21 after Marion police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at his residence.

  • Legend of disappeared town inspires novelist

    When Matt Zieammermann started researching the possible disappearance of ghost town Ashley, Kansas, for a book, he wanted to separate fact from fantasy. “There’s a lot of truth in it,” he said. “That’s the basis for this, is things that can’t be proven, but we don’t understand yet.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Peabody's Holiday light tour tonight

    Peabody’s Holiday Light tour is set for 6 p.m. tonight. Residents are invited to turn on their Christmas lights for all to enjoy. Peabody-BurnsUSD 398 will provide a bus for residents of Westview and Peabody Health and Rehab to see the lights.

  • Planning commission to get two new members

    The county planning and zoning commission will get two additional members because the commission has grown from three members to five. County commissioners at Monday’s meeting discussed whether to leave the planning commission at nine members, increase to 11 members, or boost it up to 15 members.

  • Man jailed on drug convictions seeks to have sentence changed

    A man sentenced two years ago to prison on drug convictions, and who has filed numerous appeals and lawsuits against the county starting before he was convicted, last week filed a hand-written petition against both the county and Kansas Department of Corrections asking for relief from what he calls an “illegal sentence.” Jonathan L. Mangold claims his sentence should be modified so he can begin post release supervision and get drug treatment.

  • Santa Claus to visit Burns

    Santa Claus will be at the Burns Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Toy run donations total $13,000

    Toys, as well as monetary donations totaling $13,000, from Marion County’s 26th annual toy run were distributed between Peabody, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Marion residents Nov. 30 at Hillsboro State Bank. The funds and toys will be awarded to area children and families in need.

  • County schools set dates for concerts

    Hillsboro Middle School will perform its Christmas choir and band concert 6:30 p.m. Monday at Tabor College’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, followed by high school band and choir at 7:30 p.m. Marion High School’s band and choir concert will be 7 p.m. Monday at Marion Performing Arts Center. Middle school band and choir will take the stage 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the performing arts center.

DEATHS

  • Leon Johnson

    Services for Leon R. Johnson, 79, who died Dec. 7 at home in Lyons, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home in Peabody. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

  • Ladeana Walters

    There will be a private family gathering, but no public services, for Ladeana “Joyce” Walters, 75, who died Dec. 7 in Marion. She was born Sept. 28, 1944, to James and Wilma Harmon of Penalosa.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jim Coe

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    David Craig

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Willie Nice

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Howard O'Connor

DOCKET

OPINION

  • A warning shot for wind farm foes

    At long last we’ve found an issue on which we can agree with firebrand county commissioner Dianne Novak. It’s high time to impose a moratorium on wind farms — not on developing them, as she proposes, but on allowing the issue to hold the county hostage. She and others in the increasingly radical minority intent on blocking environmentally conscious, economically advantageous development within the county need to stop beating a dead horse before it’s too late — if we haven’t already reached that point.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Finding Christmas joy

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Whose engineer?

PEOPLE

  • Surplus commodities to be available

    Government surplus commodities will arrive at senior centers Marion Senior Center will distribute co

  • Live nativity event set for Dec. 21, 22

    Night in the Barn — a live nativity at the farm of Brandon and Kristi Unruh, also known as Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22. Tabor Mennonite Church will put on a walking tour with Christmas carols meant to bring the nativity story to life.

  • Charities invited to apply for funds

    On the heels of its Giving Tuesday and Winterfest events earlier this month, Peabody Community Foundation has opened its 2020 grant cycle for area charities. Charities are invited to apply for up to $9,000 from two funds, the PCF Endowment Fund and the PCF Kansas Health Foundation fund. Grant awards will be announced during PCF’s Pancake Day event Feb. 1 at Peabody’s Senior Center.

  • Peabody Legion Christmas party Saturday

    Peabody Legion will have at Christmas karaoke party from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There is no cover charge, but attendees are asked to bring a snack to share. There will be a raffle and gifts. Minors may attend with a parent or guardian.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody menu

SENIOR LIVING

  • Man proves you can make it with hard work

    Put a red suit and cap on him, and Reign Anduss of Marion, with his flowing white beard, could be a real-life Santa Claus. In fact, he portrayed Santa when he and his wife lived in Ramona. Anduss grew up in Newton and went through the public school system without learning how to read.

  • Man, dog stay active using tandem tricycle

    Marion senior Don Berg does low-impact tandem-tricycling — and he includes his dog, Lady, when he exercises. “It’s good for stopping whenever you want, and the dog won’t pull you around,” he said. “It has a lot of miles on it.”

  • 10 turn out for car seat class; parents have theirs checked

    Safety isn’t just a concern for grandparents. It’s also a concern for grandchildren. Six parents brought their children to have their car seats checked for proper installation last week by 10 newly-certified installation experts.

SPORTS

  • Home court the place for teams to shine

    Hosting a basketball tournament provides incentive for players to do well, and Marion is no exception as the school’s preseason tournament enters its 12th year, girls coach Jason Hett said. “It’s a blood, sweat, and tears kind of thing,” he said. “Let’s try to defend our home court. You have your home crowd and student section, so there’s a little more motivation.”

  • Athletes receive state football honors

    State football honors were released this week with the Wichita Eagle naming 10 athletes from Marion County schools, and the Topeka Capitol-Journal including four local players. Of the four schools, Centre was the only one with athletes on the Eagle’s first team. Senior Dalton Stika named to first team as offensive lineman for 8-man Division II, while senior Jensen Riffel made the first team at linebacker.

  • Change coming to state's 1A basketball classification

    The 1A school classifications in Kansas high school basketball will change next school year. Right now, all 1A schools are in one group. All teams participate in a regional tournament, and the top two go on to sub-state.

MORE…

