  • Price tag could be $50,000

    There will be expenses for training and getting new letterheads, but the biggest factor is the salaries for the two new officials. Commissioners currently make $18,000 annually, plus benefits. If pay and benefits packages remain the same for new members, it adds $50,000 to the budget county clerk Tina Spencer said.

  • Recently-hired EMS director declines position

    Recently-hired EMS director Dave Owen will not be coming to Marion County after all. “I was very disappointed,” Marion County Commission chairman Dianne Novak said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I announced it about 1½ weeks ago, he accepted. Then he called me to say he would not be taking the position.”

  • Library getting a makeover

    Peabody Library will have a new look when basement renovations are completed just in time for summer. Librarian Rodger Charles laid out plans for renovating the library basement during Monday’s Peabody city council meeting.

  • Former county official to pay restitution early

    A lawyer for former county economic development director Teresa Huffman said Huffman will deposit $46,870.89 with Marion County District Court to be held until a criminal case against her is resolved. Huffman, scheduled for arraignment at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, is charged with misuse of public funds, based on the allegation that she withdrew that amount of money from bank accounts of inactive programs in March 2016 and deposited it into her personal bank account in May 2018.

  • Food comes, goes quickly

    Food comes in and just as quickly goes right back out. Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank supports county residents in a struggle to provide healthy foods to them and their families.

  • Giving Tuesday, Winterfest is Nov. 27

    The third annual Giving Tuesday and Winterfest will be 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Peabody-Burns High School. A soup supper will be offered by donation at 5 p.m., and PBHS Voices will perform holiday music. The art club will display its work.

  • Bible-based club begins at elementary school

    A new club has started at Peabody-Burns Elementary. The Good News Club is an after-school program dedicated to spreading the gospel to children. The class is taught by Ellen Rohl and her assistant, Michael Thiessen, a recent high school graduate.

  • Local girl gets photography honors

    A photo taken by Ellie Just, 15, of rural Marion hangs on a wall in the Dean of Agriculture’s office at Kansas State University. It’s a picture of an owl and won a purple ribbon at the state fair. “We were coming out of a pasture in my grandpa’s Ranger when we saw the owl sitting on a post,” she said. “It sat there for five minutes. I guess I was in the right place at the right time.”

  • Orphan trains subject

    Marilyn Irvin Holt, author of “The Orphan Trains: Placing Out in America,” will give a presentation in a Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby within Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. She will describe how the system worked and who the eastern institutions were that placed youngsters and children who came to Kansas.

  • CDDO to meet

    Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, Newton. There will be opportunity for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Highway to close overnight

    K-15 from US-56 to K-4 will be closed from midnight until 4 a.m. Saturday to allow a large crane used in the wind farm construction to cross K-15. Traffic will be detoured on US-56 to US-77, US-77 to K-4, and K-4 to K-15.

  • Mennonite museum sets open house

    The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel is holding an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include locally crafted items and Mennonite cookbooks for sale, as well as professional ribbon tying lessons. The museum is open 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and will be closed Dec. 15 through March 1. It is open by appointment year-round, and can be booked by calling (620) 367-8200.

  • Tabor choir to present Thanksgiving concert

    Congregational singing will be part of a Thanksgiving concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Richert Auditorium at Tabor College. The concert will feature the Concert Choir, Chamber Voices, and the Tabor College Brass Ensemble.

  • Contest for most food being held

    Ready, set, go … to your nearest Marion business or the county courthouse to drop off food and funds for Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank, helping county residents, have full pantries for the holidays. “Wipe out hunger in Marion County” is this year’s goal. The drive started with Marion Cub Scout Pack 102 and Boy Scout Troop 102 bringing in 500 pounds of food Oct. 28, and Spur Ridge Vet Hospital donating 140 pounds of dog food for pets.

  • Farmers play a waiting game

    After two snowfalls in less than a week and unusually cold weather, farmers are wondering when they will be able to finish the fall harvest. Elevator managers estimate the harvest to be two-thirds complete, with more soybeans and milo still awaiting harvest.

  • Farmer plants trees to conserve soil, produce lumber

    Clear Creek crawls like a snake through a 120-acre property Mike Ehrlich owns with his brother, Gary, just north of Marion. In recent years, the farmer has taken an interest in preventing creek banks from eroding.

  • Weather means alternative plans

    Goessel farmer Dwight M. Flaming has farmed the land he grew up on since 1983. “It’s my home place and it’s been in our family forever, back in the 1800s,” Flaming said.

  • Poor Farmer's Almanac forecast

    There will be projected mild, rainy periods for the Heartland Region continuing until Nov. 20, with a turn toward sunny, warmer weather from the 21st to 25th. Conditions will worsen again leading up to December, including a mix of heavy rain and snow to close November. December will maintain the frigid weather, with frequent precipitation fluctuating from rain to flurries and snowstorms.

  • Bernadeen Winter

    Bernadeen Broadstreet Winter, 79, died Nov. 7 at her home in Marion. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. today at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Burial be in Marion Cemetery. She was born April 23, 1939, in Augusta, to Bernard and Genevieve Bailey Broadstreet.

  • Lonn Richards

    Lonn Richards Services for Lonn Richards, 87, who died Thursday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Burial was in Gnadenau cemetery.

  • Mary Lou Svoboda

    Mary Lou Weber Svoboda, 77, Herington, died Nov. 9 at her daughter’s home near Bennett, Colorado. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Pilsen. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, at home near Maize, the daughter of Anthony “Tony” and Pauline Strunk Weber.

