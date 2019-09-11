HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The lights at the Kansas State Fair sparkle as the ride whirls Monday night on the Midway. Diamond Vista Wind Farm is generating the energy for the fair this year.
A bee lands on a sunflower Tuesday morning in a freshly blooming field near Pilsen.
Peabody-Burns player Daniel Hammann, 28, turns the corner trying to get past a Centre defender Friday night in Peabody while his teammate tries to create a running lane.
Fourth graders Peter Kraus, Cael Jackson, and Athena Funk watch as cider comes out of an apple cider press Thursday at Goessel Elementary School. School gardener Pam Abrahams organized the event.
