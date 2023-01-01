HEADLINES

  • County's cities handle their legal affairs differently

    How cities across the county handle legal matters differs. Marion consulted its attorney almost every day in January, spending $1,335 to do so.

  • Student's spelling skills show no subsidence

    Spell-check has nothing on Marion middle-schoolers Alexandra Carlson and Kayleigh Pacelli. The two seventh graders took first and second place respectively at a countywide spelling bee for elementary and middle school students Feb. 15. They competed against students from Centre, Goessel, Hillsboro, and Peabody-Burns.

  • Hillsboro narrows wish list

    Hillsboro city council members Tuesday reviewed a prioritized list of equipment city administrator Matt Stiles said two weeks ago should be considered for replacement. He recommended all be obtained on a lease-purchase.

  • County approves plans for ranch event venue

    A rural Burns couple’s plan to open a wedding and event venue on a historic ranch got a blessing from county commissioners Tuesday. Mary and Darryl Sledd, who own the historic Keystone Ranch, told commissioners they were renovating the ranch’s home and two story sheep barn to provide a place for events.

  • Wind farm zoning trial set

    Trial has been rescheduled for May 1 in a lawsuit filed 2½ years ago by a company that lost its bid to install wind turbines south of US-50 in an area within a Flint Hills wind farm moratorium. Trial was postponed from Dec. 5 because a lawyer for the plaintiffs had surgery.

  • Ramona woman honored for having a barrel of fun

    Lori Lockhart wanted to be a jockey when she grew up. When it looked as if that wasn’t going to happen, she turned to barrel racing. A Ramona resident, she has competed since the late ’90s.

  • Harvey House lecture Saturday

    A Kansas State University professor will speak about “The Harvey Girls: Women’s Roles in Railroads, Kansas, and U.S. History” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Harvey House Museum in Florence. Michaeline Chance-Reay’s talk will focus on the mythology of the Harvey Girls. The Fred Harvey Co., a concessionaire along the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway gave young women jobs as waitresses and tour guides.

  • Hub to sell St. Patrick's shakes

    The Hub in Peabody will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17 with lucky shakes and music. Shakes will be available in green mint and green vanilla topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Shakes are $3 for 8 ounces, $5 for 12 ounces, and $10 for 24 ounces in a color-changing cup.

  • Students to tour with choir

    Nine Goessel students will be part of Bethel College Concert Choir’s spring tour. The choir will sing March 3 to 9 at venues in Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri, including at the Field Museum in Chicago. An on-campus concert will kick off the tour at 7 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Hall at Bethel.

  • Peabody plans blood drive

    Peabody-Burns High School will sponsor a blood drive from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 8 at the school. Contact Heidi Hittle or any National Honor Society member to sign up.

  • Legislative forum planned

    Rep. Stephen Owens will meet with constituents at 9 a.m. March 18 in the Ann Potter room at Peabody Township Library.

  • Biggest car trouble? Finding a mechanic

    Hiring skilled help has been difficult for auto repair shops in the county and has become worse. Hillsboro Ford has had luck trying to find people, but it’s definitely hit and miss, general manager and co-owner Michael Hagen said.

  • From police chief to car salesman

    Selling cars is a lot different than being a police chief, but Clinton Jeffrey says there’s one important overlapping skill: the ability to talk to people. Marion’s police chief for four years and a police officer for about 10 years before that, Jeffrey began working Jan. 2 at Midway Motors in Hillsboro after resigning from his city job in December.

  • Gas prices inch downward

    Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas, averaging $3.11 a gallon last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. Still, that’s 6.9 cents higher than a month ago though 10.0 cents lower than a year ago. Prices have fluctuated in the past decade. For the same week, average prices per gallon were $3.21 in 2022, $2.41 in 2021, $2.19 in 2020, $2.13 in 2019, $2.37 in 2018, $2.16 in 2017, $1.46 in 2016, $2.18 in 2015, $3.24 in 2014, and $3.69 in 2013.

  • Investing or borrowing trouble?

    A quick check of cell phone GPS this week revealed a cold, hard truth: We’re still in Marion County. Scotty hasn’t been resurrected from reruns and beamed us into Coffey County. Our reality check was needed after we learned about proposals for a multimillion-dollar sports facility and a potentially as costly new health department building.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Keep asking questions

  • Herzets to celebrate 50th anniversary

    James and Janet Herzet will celebrate their 50th anniversary March 3. They were married in Emporia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A reception followed at First United Methodist Church in Emporia.

  • Ambulance service retirees honored

    Two emergency medical services retirees were recognized Feb. 15 for years of service. Volunteer James “Dick” Carr, was certified as an emergency medical technician in 1974. He responded with ambulance units and on first responder calls, generally out of Hillsboro, until his retirement in December.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 115, 145 years ago

  • Hillsboro stays hot; Lanning puts on a show in Marion loss

    If there’s any truth to the belief you want to be playing your best toward the end of the season, Hillsboro’s basketball teams are doing just that. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams stayed hot entering the final week of the regular season with home finales against Lyons.

  • 3rd-ranked Trojans win 7th straight

    The third-ranked Trojan girls are setting themselves up for a top seed at next week’s sub-state, reeling off seven straight wins. Hillsboro hasn’t lost since the third-place game of the Trojan Classic last month, and Friday’s visitor, the Lyons Lions, weren’t able to challenge them.

  • 5 Trojans, 1 Warrior head to state

    Marion played host Saturday for a Class 3-2-1A regional wrestling tournament. In team competition, Hillsboro placed 6th and Marion 19th out of 24 teams, but each had wrestlers qualify for the state. Five Trojans and one Warrior punched their tickets to Hays.

