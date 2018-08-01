HEADLINES

  • Free buildings for businesses, even sex shops?

    Empty buildings on main street owned by Baker Lofts, LLC, will be offered free to entrepreneurs starting a downtown business, director of Peabody Main Street Association Morgan Marler said. Ironically, later in Monday’s city council meeting, Police Chief Bruce Burke reported he’d been approached by a Peabody resident interested in opening six new businesses downtown.

  • Nighthawk Rd. in need of facelift

    County roads are a revolving door of improvements and repairs, but Nighthawk Road has rapidly become the most in need of attention. In April, road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm received approval to have external tests performed on the 13-mile road, as well as two miles of 60th Road between Nighthawk and Limestone Roads. These tests were executed by engineers and examined the urgency and cost of prospective upgrades.

  • Governor to visit Marion County

    Governor Jeff Colyer and Lt. Governor Tracey Mann will be in Marion County Thursday as part of their 105 County Get Out the Vote tour. They will be hosting at Hillsboro Industries, 220 Industrial Rd., from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

  • County spending to take big jump

    Although total spending could increase as much as 48 percent, county commissioners voted Tuesday to keep the tax rate almost the same. Their proposed budget, approved despite chairman Dianne Novak’s objections, would include a $1.4 million new transfer station and a $5 million increase in capital improvements, accounting for more than half the nearly $9 million budget increase.

  • Election offers choices

    Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary elections. Democratic voters can choose from Laura Kelly and Lynn Rogers, Joshua Svaty and Katrina Gier Lewison, Arden Anderson and Dale Cowsert, Jack Bergeson and Alexander Cline, and Carl Brewer and Chris Morrow for governor and lieutenant governor.

  • Scientists think drought helped control algae

    Scientists who expressed puzzlement at the sudden lack of blue-green algae warnings for Marion County still aren’t certain of the cause, but it appears to them that what’s hurting farmers is helping lakes. Even as new algae warnings and watches for 17 other lakes in Kansas were going out last week, experts from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment seemed to conclude that Marion County lakes have been spared because of a lack of runoff from farm fields.

  • Candidate is one of Goessel's own

    Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, 65, is running for governor. He hopes to bring the same fiscal discipline to the state that he has done in the insurance office the past four years. Selzer was born in Goessel and lived on a farm near the western boundary of Marion County. He attended Goessel schools, graduating in 1971 from Goessel High School.

  • Adobe house to show off renovations Aug. 14

  • Zoning board considers new towers for windfarm

    The county zoning board is pursuing a plan for two new meteorological towers, which could lead to new wind turbines. The proposed sites lie midway between Marion and Peabody, with one between 140th Rd. and Old Mill Rd., and the other between 100th and Mustang.

  • Wind farm agrees to pay

    A payment in lieu of taxes agreement signed Tuesday by county commissioners and Diamond Vista wind farm will yield an annual donation of $900 per megawatt to the county. Pat Hughes, attorney for the county in contracts with the wind farm, told commissioners the estimated donation, considering an anticipated 300-megawatt output, is $270,000. That amount will be adjusted for money the wind farm pays in expenses.

  • From rodeo to demo derby, fair draws from far and wide

    Saturday evening’s demolition derby at the Marion County Fair ended up being a rousing success from start to finish, with drivers from across Kansas and fans from as far as Alaska. Several families had multiple members in events, but none matched the hometown success of the Hamms.

  • Peterson brother to entertain at Goessel

    Greg Peterson of Assaria, one of the three Peterson Brothers of farm video fame, will give a presentation at Goessel Threshing Days at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the high school auditorium. Peterson will explain how the brothers got started making videos and the lessons learned in advocating for agriculture online.

  • West Nile still a threat

    Marion County has been identified as a high risk area for West Nile virus despite no current instances. Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a high-risk warning for north central, south central, and southwest Kansas. Other areas are at moderate risk for WNV infections.

  • Bob Lemon

    Funeral services for Bob Lemon, Lehigh, who died July 24 at Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, were Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Born Sept. 19, 1940, to George and Effie (Ransford) Lemon in Anthony, he worked as a welder.

    Gerald Carpenter

  • Don't let big money steal our state

    The future of Kansas is being sold off, one 30-second commercial and one slick mass mailing at a time, to big-money interests with hidden agendas. As we approach Tuesday’s election, commercials and flyers are bombarding us every few minutes. Yet rarely do they talk about the actual serious issues the state faces.

  • County's choices are clear

    Locally, the choices in Tuesday’s election are as clear are as they are statewide. For county commissioner in the western portion of the county, three candidates are running: — Gun shop owner Craig Dodd, who narrowly lost as an independent last time around because he couldn’t get on the ballot as a Republican.

  • State senator defends beleaguered tax lid

    The state’s property tax lid, a source of great consternation as Marion County has been preparing its budget, was defended last week by State Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, whose district includes Marion County. Unlike State Rep. Don Schroeder, R-Hesston, who represents Hillsboro, Peabody, and the southern portion of Marion County, Wilborn says he voted for the tax lid once various exemptions were added.

  • Back-to-school blastoff is Aug. 11

    Peabody-Burns students and community members will be rocketed into a new year with a back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Peabody City Park and main pavilion. The evening will include a hot dog meal, swimming from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Activities are free and for all ages.

