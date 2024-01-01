HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Firefighters use bucket trucks and extra water from their "super tanker" to spray water on burning trash after an ungulfed trailer is pulled out of the county transfer station.



A house at 202 E. Miller St. in Marion may be demolished despite owners having complied with the city's major complaints about the property.



Kids ride a barrel train during an afternoon play and craft event last week at Marion City Library. The event gave children an opportunity to go have some fun during school break without watching TV or computer screens.