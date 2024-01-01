HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Firefighters use bucket trucks and extra water from their "super tanker" to spray water on burning trash after an ungulfed trailer is pulled out of the county transfer station.
A house at 202 E. Miller St. in Marion may be demolished despite owners having complied with the city's major complaints about the property.
Kids ride a barrel train during an afternoon play and craft event last week at Marion City Library. The event gave children an opportunity to go have some fun during school break without watching TV or computer screens.
Hillsboro's Lincoln Wichert drives the lane for a layup and is fouled Tuesday night. The Trojans won 55-40 against Hutch Trinity. Marion's boys played on the road in Bennington, losing 57-22. In girl's basketball, the Lady Trojans beat Trinity 59-10, and they beat Bennington 33-27.
