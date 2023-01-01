HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Benjamin Ray and his sister, Dande Weisbeck-Ray, sit in the driver's seat of a construction vehicle.
Caden and Kinsley Wirtz climb out of the front seat of a diesel truck.
A shopper walks between a stone and metal drinking chicken, a stone and metal caterpillar, and metal ants displayed at Hillsboro by Michael Haddox.
Shoppers check out tasty-looking treats sold Saturday by Aimee Henry at Marion's Art in the Park.
