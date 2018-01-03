HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Rich Holm of Peabody watches the flight of a golf ball struck in single-digit temperatures Monday during the silver anniversary edition of the George Holm memorial golf tournament at Peabody golf course. George Holm and some friends instigated the tradition of playing golf on New Year's Day, and family and friends have kept it going since his death in 1993. Family and friends raised money for an annual scholarship given in George Holm's memory to a Peabody-Burns High School student.



Canada geese and snow geese hunker down along a nearly frozen channel of water Monday at Marion Reservoir, one of just a handful of liquid holdouts against bitterly cold temperatures that swept into the county over the weekend. Conditions at the county lake were similar, with numerous mallard ducks commingled with three large flocks of Canada geese near small open patches of water.



Ice on the west side of the 200 block of S. Cedar St. may look like the result of a water main break, but it's not. Streets director Marty Fredrickson said investigation revealed that water comes from a spring that opens in December, then runs dry in March or April. WIth extreme cold this weekend,the water froze.