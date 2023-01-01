BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
While stressing that it did not necessarily agree with her decision, a state review board has dismissed charges of incompetence against a magistrate who approved the Aug. 11 raid on the
The Commission on Judicial Conduct “extensively discussed the matter of incompetence and found the facts and circumstances were not sufficient to conclude the issuance of the warrant crossed the line of incompetence,” a letter dated today from the commission’s vice chair states.
-
A Centre teen student was killed Monday evening when she was a passenger in a car that ran through a stop sign and crashed into a semi-trailer of a semi at K-256 and US-77.
Michelle E. Brasch, 18, Herington, was riding in an eastbound 2001 Ford Mustang driven by fellow Centre student Dwayne S. Moenning, 17, Lost Springs.
-
It didn’t take Brogan Jones long to find a new job — one with a big raise and more responsibility — after resigning under fire Nov. 15 as Marion’s city administrator.
Jones was announced Thursday as the new city administrator for Neodesha, a slightly larger city of 2,275 that serves as a regional manufacturing center in southeastern Kansas.
-
Evidence newly discovered by the
Marion police officer Zach Hudlin, now interim chief, appears to have been intimately involved.
-
Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents were in Marion on Tuesday asking questions related to Aug. 11 raids on
UPDATE: Former
-
Although admitting she may already have them, an attorney representing Marion is doubling down on her refusal to release texts Gideon Cody may have hidden on his personal cell phone.
Her latest excuse is that the former Marion police chief has taken his phone and left the state — possibly, according to Sheriff Jeff Soyez, moving to Hawaii.
-
Newly obtained documents — which Marion refused to supply — are casting even greater doubt on the downplaying by Kansas Bureau of Investigation and County Attorney Joel Ensey of their roles in now disavowed raids Aug. 11 on the
Kansas City TV station KSHB reported Sunday that a source had provided it copies of texts from Marion’s now resigned police chief, Gideon Cody, in which he told Ensey a day after the raids that KBI was “100 percent behind” him.
-
Heavy snow Nov. 25 and fog and rain Saturday spelled trouble for people driving county roads and long days for road and bridge department employees.
Road and Bridge supervisor Steve Hudson told county commissioners Monday that more than 50 requests for road work in all areas of the county already had come in by noon Monday.
-
A car dealership and two Hillsboro houses were evacuated Thursday after Annette King returned home after six days away, opened her door, and found an unwelcome guest.
She smelled a strong odor of natural gas.
-
Saturday’s dense fog throughout the county put no damper on holiday festivities in Peabody and Hillsboro.
Letters to Santa, manger animals, vendors offering gifts to give to hard-to-shop-for loved ones, and more were part of Saturday’s Down Home Christmas in Hillsboro.
-
For about a month, employees and patients will have to shift their usual parking places at St. Luke Hospital.
Construction is under way on a 1,000-square-feet expansion of the hospital therapy department and addition of a larger dock for the purchasing department.
-
Although St. Luke Hospital’s foundation director and marketing director will be retiring at the end of the month, the hospital is likely to delay hiring a replacement until giving thought to what skills it wants for the position and whether it should hire one person or two for the duties.
“I had recommended that they think about how the position is structured,” retiring director Michael Perigo said.
-
No public service is planned for Darlene Elaine (Funk) McVey, 87, who died Nov. 28 in Goessel.
She was born Sept. 18, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas; was adopted a week later by Ferdinand and Agnes Funk; and grew up on a farm near Goessel.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Robert Kelly
-
Next weekend, visitors to a Goessel farm will be transported back more than 2,000 years to the night of Jesus’s birth.
Kristi and Brandon Unruh, owners of Patchwork Farms, 372 70th Rd., will put together a complete enactment of the Christmas story at the Unruhs’ farm.
-
Maybe it was the Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm or the foggy, soggy weather this past weekend. Or, perhaps, people are afraid authorities might raid their homes if they don’t like the lights they choose.
For whatever reason, there’s a serious dearth of celebration of Christ’s birth in the form of Christmas decorations — and, for that matter, Christmas spirit.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A passion for gardening
-
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Political antics,
Exit bonus?,
Scum
-
Audrea and David Frost worked against a ticking clock Saturday to try to save baby Jesus from being disintegrated by a villain named Icicle.
The couple solved puzzle after puzzle, read clues that led them to the next riddle to solve, found keys and unlocked boxes that held more clues, and tried their hardest to save the baby before Icicle got his way and took Jesus away forever.
-
Six community organizations that work to improve children’s lives were beneficiaries of this year’s Marion County Toy Run on Nov. 4.
Toys and checks totaling more than $16,000 were given to Marion County Food Bank, Families and Communities Together, Marion Community Christmas, Hillsboro Ministerial Alliance, Peabody Association of Churches, and Goessel Ministerial Alliance.
-
Kansas State University sophomore Quinten Bina of Pilsen was part of a six-member crops judging team that won two national contests in November.
One was an American Royal-sponsored contest in Kansas City on Nov. 14 and one in Chicago Nov. 16. Bina was third high individual in both competitions. Team members were champions in all three categories — identifying 200 samples of plants and weeds, grading eight samples of grain, and analyzing 10 seed samples for contaminants.
-
Free food will be available for low-income residents age 60 and older Dec. 20 to 23.
Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,580 plus $557 for each household member beyond the first.
-
Staff from the office of Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) will be available to answer questions or hear comments at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Hillsboro City Hall, 118 E. Grand Ave.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
-
Marion and Goessel
The Warriors opened their season Friday with a victory at home over Goessel, 59-30.
-
Hillsboro
Eager to start the season, the Trojans took their excitement out on Sterling, winning 57-10 Friday.
-
Hillsboro
Hillsboro won Thursday’s double dual at Minneapolis 34-33 on tie-breaking criteria.
-
Marion swimmers competing in their first event of the season Thursday in Newton and found they have much room for improvement.
“I am very happy with the progress the boys have made since the start of the season and excited to see where they can go,” coach MacKenzie Magee said.