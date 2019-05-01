HEADLINES

  • Former Westview operators seek to regain control

    The former operators of Westview Manor in Peabody, now in receivership, are turning to the state court of appeals to try to regain control of the nursing home. District judge Steven Hornbaker ruled last month that the nursing home for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities would remain in receivership as he initially placed it in December. Hornbaker said in a strongly-worded ruling March 29 that if former operators Franklin Healthcare was unaware of the facility’s “unsafe, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions,” they should be charged and tried for elder abuse.

  • Marion County Lake now under algae watch

    Marion County Park and Lake remains under a blue-green algae watch until Kansas Department of Health and Environment obtains test results from water samples taken Monday. The algae watch, imposed last week after lake superintendent Isaac Hett notified the state agency he’d seen what appeared to be an algae bloom, could be upgraded to a warning Thursday after KDHE gets tests results from Monday’s water samples.

  • Wind farm opponents hire lawyers, plan to sue

    Opponents of a proposed wind farm that would span from Florence to Aulne to north of Peabody have hired two lawyers in an effort to stop potential development. Both lawyers were present to observe Monday’s county commission meeting, but neither Newton lawyer Jim Gillmore nor Overland Park lawyer Robert Titus spoke during the meeting.

  • $2,000 water bill concerns Peabody Health and Rehab

    Peabody Health and Rehab employees were shocked by a $2,000 water bill and said so during Peabody’s City Council meeting Monday. The company uses 78,736 gallons of water a month, with 41 residents, but received a bill for mid-February to mid-March listing 300,000 gallons.

  • Mail delivery woes spread to other cities

    Marion’s mail delivery disruptions are spreading to other cities. Florence’s post office also falls under the jurisdiction of Marion’s postmaster and Florence residents along 5th St. have received notice that they are expected to use neighborhood boxes, with several residents’ boxes attached in one structure. Most residents on 3rd and 4th Sts. already have them installed.

OTHER NEWS

  • Enthusiast's passion goes beyond driving

    Marion County resident Jayce Hett, has a passion for rebuilding that takes him from project to project. “As soon as I drive them one time, I’m done,” he said.

  • Kiwanis Club fetes honor students

    People who attended Monday’s Kiwanis Honor banquet for high school students were entertained by forensics presentations from both students and audience members. In one skit, a movie was being “filmed” with a plotline of someone tasting a cookie at a friend’s house and immediately falling dead on the floor from poisoning.

  • Blood drives slated in May

    The American Red Cross has several upcoming blood drives scheduled in Marion County these next few weeks. Places and dates include:

  • Old Mill to run this weekend

    The region’s oldest flour mill will operate this weekend in Lindsborg. Old Mill Museum will hold Millfest, May 4 and 5, in celebration of the 100-year-old mill.

DEATHS

  • Wanda Daniel

    Services for Wanda Daniel, who died Jan. 23, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion.

  • Sherman Kelsey

    Sherman Kelsey, 72, Wellington, died April 23 in Wichita. Services were Friday in Wellington. Sherman was born to Harvey “Ben” and Erma Agnes Kelsey on Jan. 7, 1947, in Mare Island, California, and grew up in Marion.

  • Dorothea Kliewer

    Former Hillsboro resident Dorothea Kliewer, 90, died April 24 in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Services were Saturday in Weatherford. Dorothea was born June 20, 1928, in Hillsboro, to David and Susie Kasper. She attended school at Hillsboro and Tabor College.

  • Phyllis Litke

    Phyllis Litke, 88, died Thursday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Service will be 10:30 a.m. May 7 at Ebenfeld M.B. Church, rural Hillsboro. She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Hillsboro to Jacob B. and Agnes Wiens. She married Virgil Litke June 15, 1948, at Ebenfeld M.B. Church.

  • Lyle Lucas

    Lyle Leland Lucas Jr., 71, died Jan. 28 at Newton Medical Center. Services will be held later. Lyle was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Marion, to Lyle and Maedean Lucas.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Albrecht

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ed Davies

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gemma Davies

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Evelyn Obermeyer

DOCKET

FARM

  • Personal health provides motivation for market

    Burns resident Sonda Bruce says starting a local farmers market is about creating a resource where she can get fresh fruits and vegetables without compromising her poor health. “I wanted as much chemical-free, locally-grown produce as possible,” she said.

  • Fall rains cause shift in planting

    Rain is typically a farmer’s blessing, but last fall’s rains wreaked some havoc on this year’s wheat crop. County extension agent Ricky Roberts said heavy fall rains made it hard to get into fields to plant wheat and get wheat seeds to wash out of the ground.

OPINION

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP