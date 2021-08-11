HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Arrow Lee Hopper, 3, wears ear protectors Friday night during Bluegrass at the Lake, which drew a record crowd. Her father, Richard Hopper, had her wear them because she was close to speakers.
Water gurgles up from a ruptured water main at 3rd and Williams Sts. in Marion. Workers say the main was not where city records said it was
Tammy Schlosser of Herington enjoys Bandid Friday night during Bluegrass at the Lake.
Pam Byers, coordinator of Marion Community Garden, spends a morning working with plants that will yield fall bounty.
