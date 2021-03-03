HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
An investigator looks over a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan involved in fiery head-on collision of a truck and a sport-utility vehicle that killed three and closed US-56 Friday afternoon.
Hillsboro High School's Matthew Potucek goes up for a dunk Thursday against Ell-Saline. The Trojans won 62-23.
Laying hens enjoy the sunshine at the entrance to a chicken barn on the Val and Julie Klenda farm northwest of Lincolnville. The Klendas' J&V Cackleberry eggs are sold at area food stores.
Ditch Diggers employees install a water pipe Tuesday on 1st St. a block south of Main St.
