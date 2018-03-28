HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sheriff's Deputy Bronson Shipman trains with his K-9 unit, Karma, Sunday at the Peabody city park. Karma is the only K-9 unit for Marion County.



Kansas Senate representative Rick Wilborn, left, sits and listens as representative Don Schroeder speaks to attendees Saturday in the Ann Potter room in the basement of Peabody Township Library. Both politicians commented on the colorful conversations held at the event and answered questions about a variety of topics including consolidation of school district's administrative positions, rising utility costs, and growing sale taxes on food.



Cheerleaders Kayla Page, left, and Adriana Newman, go through items in one of the gift baskets donated for the Peabody community luau. The cheerleaders, along with their coach and parents, are organizing the luau in an effort to raise funds for the cheerleaders to attend the CheerHawaii invitational in June.