HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Mady Foth, daughter of Cory and Daneece Foth of Peabody, sits high in one of Peabody Fire Department's fire trucks. She is participating in a cadet program for teens interested in firefighting. Mady Foth, daughter of Cory and Daneece Foth of Peabody, sits high in one of Peabody Fire Department's fire trucks. She is participating in a cadet program for teens interested in firefighting.



Peabody firefighter Bailey Penner demonstrates the department's heavy-duty leaf blower, which can reach more than 12 feet and extinguish some brush fires. Peabody firefighter Bailey Penner demonstrates the department's heavy-duty leaf blower, which can reach more than 12 feet and extinguish some brush fires.



This ghoul decorates the home of Michael Flores at 107 Fourth in Peabody. This ghoul decorates the home of Michael Flores at 107 Fourth in Peabody.