Peabody Senior Center volunteer Marion Rowland shoots out batter with his specially designed peppernut "gun." Peppernut sales are the center's main fundraiser.
Marion County 4-H members and supporters gathered Sunday at the Marion City ballroom to celebrate their annual end-of-year accomplishments.
A maple tree on Willard St. shows fall colors ranging from green to brilliant yellow. Its colorful leaves make a carpet beneath the canopy. Maples, from the family of hardwoods, are known for their bright fall foliage.
Soybeans pour from a 300-bushel bin on an S-67 Gleaner combine operated by Daniel Stuchlik for his father, Monte, of Lost Springs.
