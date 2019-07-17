HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Twyla Wendling, 7, learns the hand actions to a song during vacation Bible school in Peabody. Twyla Wendling, 7, learns the hand actions to a song during vacation Bible school in Peabody.



Ema Good, 6, and Ava Reme, 7, write their prayers on a paper chain. Ema Good, 6, and Ava Reme, 7, write their prayers on a paper chain.



Employees of subcontractor Strong Form are doing concrete work at the new grain bin being built on Kanza Rd. east of Hillsboro for Cooperative Grain and Supply. Manager Jerry Fenske said the 504-foot by 135-foot building would have a capacity of up to 2 million bushels. Employees of subcontractor Strong Form are doing concrete work at the new grain bin being built on Kanza Rd. east of Hillsboro for Cooperative Grain and Supply. Manager Jerry Fenske said the 504-foot by 135-foot building would have a capacity of up to 2 million bushels.