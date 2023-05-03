HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



The sun sets Monday at Marion Reservoir's Cottonwood Point. Geese and other birds provided a soundtrack.



Ten Marion preschoolers took May baskets Monday to residents of Hilltop Manor, then walked to Aunt Bee's Floral Garden Center for a close-up look at bedding plants. Teacher Lesli Beery's pupils also are learning about plants in a greenhouse adjacent to their classroom. Marigolds are growing in the greenhouse. Class members will have another outing Thursday to Serenity Gardens.



Cemetery board volunteers William Kroupa and Terry Silhan straighten a Gold Star memorial sign Thursday in Pilsen's cemetery under the watchful eye of cemetery board chairman and sexton William Benda.