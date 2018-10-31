HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Mady Foth, daughter of Cory and Daneece Foth of Peabody, sits high in one of Peabody Fire Department's fire trucks. She is participating in a cadet program for teens interested in firefighting.
Peabody firefighter Bailey Penner demonstrates the department's heavy-duty leaf blower, which can reach more than 12 feet and extinguish some brush fires.
This ghoul decorates the home of Michael Flores at 107 Fourth in Peabody.
Barbara and Dennis Dirlam go all out decorating their Vine St. property in Peabody for Halloween. They started decorating 10 years ago with a tall, blow-up Frankenstein. Each year they add to their collection which spans a large part of their acreage.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing