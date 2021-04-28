HEADLINES

  • Surge in COVID cases linked to prom

    Weekly total returns to high levels of 2 By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A COVID-19 outbreak in Hillsboro over the last week pushed the county’s weekly number of cases to 28 — the highest total since early February.

  • Half of Tabor team nabbed in drug case

    College, police mum about arrests, athletes’ status By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Six Tabor basketball team members were arrested April 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

  • 'Rat rod' is more than the sum of its parts

    Lane Sutterby’s 1949 Crosley rat rod is so beastly it’s beautiful. Its station wagon body mounted on a 1-ton Dodge frame looks rusted through, but a 375-horsepower Cadillac engine roars under its hood.

  • Proud dad plays 'Taps' for campers

    Jeff Lilley, the proud father of a Marine veteran, has been honoring all servicemen by playing “Taps” at sunset. He has ended every day this way since he began volunteering to play trumpet at military funerals.

  • Help wanted: Kapaun Museum in need of volunteers

    The phone at the Father Kapaun Museum has been ringing nonstop with requests for tours. The calls are pouring in from so many cities museum guide Harriet Bina can barely keep track.

OTHER NEWS

  • Crowded museum kicks off renovation

    Marion Historical Museum is overflowing with artifacts that tell the county’s story, but lately that’s become too much of a good thing. Its building has run out of room and is in critical need of maintenance.

  • Work on Nighthawk begins

    Signs are up to notify drivers that a portion of Nighthawk Rd. is closed beginning at 140th Rd. County engineer Brice Goebel said road closure will proceed north to US-56 as work is done.

  • Bomgaars hires staff, aims for June 17 opening

    Management of a new farm and ranch store in Hillsboro is aiming for a June 17 opening after hiring 22 nemployees this past week. The former Alco building that will house the Bomgaars store needed a few repairs before new fixtures could be installed.

  • Groundbreaking scheduled for food bank

    Operations will be streamlined and more efficient for the county food bank by early fall. Gene Winkler and Gerry Henderson spoke to county commissioners Monday to give them an overview of work that will soon begin at the food bank’s future home.

  • Defaulted business now being sued by bank

    A couple who bought property from the city of Marion in 2016 with a plan to operate a business, then defaulted on their lease payments to the city in 2018, are now being sued by Central National Bank. In a lawsuit filed April 20, the bank seeks $43,478.36 still unpaid on two commercial loans made to John L. Minor and Amy L. Minor, doing business as Central Perma Column, plus interest and costs.

AUTO

  • 'Woodstock' brings joy

    Not only is Byron and Lura Lange’s 2001 Suzuki mini-truck handy for working on their farm. It also offers enchanting drives on county roads. The yellow truck Lura affectionately calls “Woodstock” is mostly used for farm work.

  • Pickup comes full circle

    A 1950 Chevrolet pickup originally owned by Dale Johnson of Marion and bought by a man from Louisiana now belongs to Lane Methvin of rural Lincolnville. The Centre High School senior inherited the vehicle from a great-uncle in Louisiana, who died four years ago. He proudly drove it with his date to the Centre promenade Saturday in Lincolnville.

  • Couple's coupe rocks

    Rex and Denise Sageser’s 1940 Ford Coupe Deluxe was a hot standout in a line-up of cool cars Sunday at this year’s first Peabody Cruise. The flame-painted, fire-red custom build had passers-by pulling out their camera phones to take photos.

DEATHS

  • Mary Davis

    Services for Mary Elizabeth (Transue) Davis, 95, who died Friday in Olathe, will be 10 a.m. today at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. She was born Sept. 16, 1925, to Ira James Transue and Margaret Elizabeth (Byrne) Transue.

  • Erica Schulz

    Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Syracuse for Erica Dawn Schulz, 47, who died April 20 at her home in Syracuse. She was born March 8, 1974, in Syracuse, the daughter of Patrick Dean Schulz and Harriet Joan (Frazier) Schulz.

  • Thomas Warner

    Services for Thomas Allen Warner, 56, who died April 20 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, will be held at a later date. He was born at Ft. Riley, Kansas to Jack and Donna (Vanburen) Warner.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jean Hollar

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dick Schwartz

DOCKET

HOME AND GARDEN

  • New $76,000 greenhouse expands ag opportunities in Marion

    A $76,000 project approved by the board of education in October to build a greenhouse at Marion High School is coming to fruition. According to ag instructor Mark Meyer, workers from Tom Henry, Inc., of Tyler, Texas, began construction April 20. The greenhouse, attached to the south side of the ag shop, was expected to be completed by Tuesday.

  • Elementary students put learning into practice at Hillsboro garden

    For seven years, Hillsboro Elementary School students have been putting their learning into practice by tending garden plots fashioned out of railroad ties and telephone poles. “There’s many ways we can accentuate what we learn in school by involving the outdoors and getting kids active and participating,” the gardens’ adult caretaker, Evan Yoder, said. “It’ll stick tighter if we can mix it with things that get them physically involved.”

OPINION

  • Learning the lessons of sports

    Four ideas that could do more to improve sports than debating whether five — yes, there are only five — transgendered school kids in Kansas should compete against kids of their birth gender or their chosen gender: Emphasizing “student” in student athletics — At big universities, student-athletes are minor leaguers, trying out for careers as professionals. Their teams are big-dollar entertainment lures for prospective students and donors. Recruiting them from outside a school’s normal student body — and paying them — might make sense.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The things we remember

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Bait shop

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of events

PEOPLE

  • Remembering 3 decades of service

    Longtime Marion resident and retired Marine colonel Dick Schwartz, who died April 20, made a lasting impact on his chosen hometown. Schwartz was on a visit to University of Kansas soon before his 1958 graduation from Ottawa University, where he’d been in the Coast Guard Reserve, when he met a Marine Corps recruiter. Schwartz, already drafted into the Army, talked to the recruiter about his desire for something challenging and his wish to be a Marine.

  • Hart Park playground groundbreaking to be Saturday

    With $130,000 raised toward the $180,000 goal, a playground equipment groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Peabody’s Hart Park. A committee has worked three years to raise money for new playground equipment after the city’s insurance company decided not to cover liability at the playground unless its vintage equipment, now in deteriorated condition, was replaced.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Students learn about investing

    It’s never too early to learn about managing money. Juniors Breanna Mallory and Jayda Hayes recently won a stock market game they played in Megan Thomas’s investing class at Marion High School.

  • Students receive Kiwanis honors certificates

    Kiwanis Club member Doug Heery told 52 Marion High School honor students Monday that good grades not only will help them get scholarships but also could give them an edge in the job market. Award certificates were given to the students during a Kiwanis-sponsored banquet at the Sports and Aquatics Center.

  • Making a splash: Swim hits fast lane

    Marion High’s swim team has one of the state’s smallest rosters, but the Warriors still have big goals this season and hope for the team’s future. The team has seen surprising first-year success with key swimmers who are likely to return next year.

  • Marion teams sweep Bennington

    Marion swept Bennington in conference play Tuesday. The varsity baseball team won two away games. besting the Bulldogs, 16-2, in the oipener and 12-8 in the nightcap.

  • Track results

  • Bolwing league results

MORE…

