HEADLINES

  • Road report reflects poorly on county

    A report on county roads prepared last month by Norm Bowers, road engineer for Kansas Association of Counties, took the county road department to task over road conditions. The commission room was filled with 18 spectators Monday, most of whom were familiar with Bowers’ report. Several were members of a road committee made up of township officials put together a year and a half ago.

  • "You better watch out" for scammers

    Ordinary, everyday scams are horrible — Santa scams are downright Grinchy. Parents who want to give their children a “genuine letter from Santa” better make a list of Santa-letter companies and check it twice before giving out personal information.

  • Day of mourning affects paper delivery

    Due to the national day of mourning proclaimed by President Trump, some subscribers may receive their newspaper a day later than normal. The management of this newspaper has made arrangements with the post office to assure that the Marion, Hillsboro, Peabody, and Florence subscribers will receive their issue at the normal time.

  • Orthodox church prepares for Christmas

    Members of Hillsboro’s Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church are preparing to celebrate Christmas in keeping with the traditions of the Orthodox Christian Church. Father Isaac Farha said Orthodox preparation for Christmas lasts a month and 10 days, and is observed Nov. 15 through Dec. 25.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Peabody Giving Tuesday a big success

    Hundreds of people attended the third annual Giving Tuesday event Nov. 27 at Peabody-Burns High School. Attendees mingled with representatives from local charities, made contributions, enjoyed soup and homemade cookies, and cheered for the PBHS athletes and cheerleaders during the Winterfest program.

  • County Democrats elect officers

    Marion County Democrats met Dec. 1 in the conference room of Marion Community Center. Newly elected officers for the next two years include Eileen Sieger, chair; Martin Holler, vice chair; and Janet Bryant, secretary-treasurer.

  • Making holidays memorable

    Counting down to Christmas Day means many different things to people across the globe. Although families likely have several different traditions they anticipate each year, it can be fun to incorporate some new merrymakers into the festivities. Annual memento: Have the kids or adults make one new handmade ornament each year. This way the tree is always evolving, and everyone can track milestones.

  • Winter fishing provides prospects

    With colder weather rolling in, local fishermen are ready to test their mettle against Mother Nature. Temperatures have made large fluctuations in recent weeks, but both county water sources have seen consistent use on a daily basis.

  • FFA offers mower service

    As a service to the community, Marion/Florence FFA members will offer lawnmower winterization. Owners can drop mowers off at the ag shop south of the high school until Dec. 10 and work will be completed by Dec. 17.

  • Florence council approves bonuses

    It was decided at Monday’s Florence city council meeting that bonuses would be paid to employees Tuesday. Part-timers received a $75 bonus, with a $150 bonus for full-time workers. Council members and the mayor took their $600 yearly paycheck the same day. Employees were given additional time off during Christmas and New Year’s. Christmas Eve will be a full day off, while they get the afternoon off New Year’s Eve.

DEATH

  • Menno Neufeld

    Memorial services for retired businessman Menno Neufeld, 82, who died at his home Nov. 26, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Strassburg Baptist Church, rural Marion. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday in North Inman Cemetery.

  • Alma Wyatt

    Services for Alma Elaine Bevan Wyatt, 78, who died Friday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Salina, were Wednesday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Lost Springs cemetery. Elaine was born Feb. 2, 1940, to Burl and Inez McMillen Bevan at home on the family farm near Lost Springs.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Bill Grimes

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Nancy Lewis

DOCKET

FARM

  • Klingenberg gets media attention in Germany

    According to Derek Klingenberg of Peabody, people in Germany don’t like animal agriculture, but in a recent trip there, he was instrumental in putting a positive light on it. Klingenberg probably is best known on social media for the video he made using his trombone to attract a herd of cows. Posted in August 2014, it has garnered almost 12,600,000 views.

  • Is 'fake meat' for real?

    Believe it or not, a push is on to produce “meat” in a laboratory. Memphis Meats of San Francisco and several other start-up companies have succeeded in developing meat using live cells from animals. These cells usually are fed a bovine serum, a nutrient-rich extract from the blood of unborn calves or slaughtered animals. The cells are fed to grow and produce a product that has essential protein, fat, taste, and texture.

  • Shoes for horses, trust for owners

    Every other Friday, Spur Ridge Veterinary Hospital in Marion becomes the site for a stream of horses receiving foot-care. Morris County resident Jay Sanders has been shoeing horses since 1991, and began coming to Spur Ridge around eight years ago.

  • Coloring books feature barn quilt designs

    Two coloring books featuring Kansas Flint Hills Quilt Trail barn quilts are available online. They were created by a retired Army man and educator, John H. Lettau, who specializes in teaching geometric design. He has created barn quilt coloring books for northcentral and northwestern Kansas and other states. The coloring books celebrate the quilt trails that were formed to promote agri-tourism.

  • USDA internships available

    United States Department of Agriculture is taking applications for 2019 summer internships at its offices. The internship is part of the Federal Pathways Program and provides students a way to explore serving the country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development, and other career fields. Internships are available to students enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions.

OPINION

SCHOOL

MORE…

