Cheerleaders Kayla Page and Adriana Newman were beneficiaries of a fundraising community luau Saturday at Peabody American Legion post.
A row-by-row quilt created by Belinda Skiles of Marion is on display through Saturday at Marion City Library along with other quilts and wall hangings. Skiles collected patterns for each row at nine different quilt shops from four states.
Melissa Parmley, Peabody Health and Rehab administrator, helps Knox Woodruff, 4, look for eggs Sunday at the community's annual Easter egg hunt. About 50 egg hunters and their parents participated in the event held for infants through third graders.
After years of clocking in at the law office, Myrna Wood is enjoying spending time at home, but it won't stay that way for long.
