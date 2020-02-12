HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody cheerleaders and area students cheer at half time during Peabody-Burns' boys basketball game Friday. The group rallied the crowd, did stunts and performed a dance routine to Taylor Swift's hit "Me." Peabody cheerleaders and area students cheer at half time during Peabody-Burns' boys basketball game Friday. The group rallied the crowd, did stunts and performed a dance routine to Taylor Swift's hit "Me."



A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro. A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.



Peabody-Burns' Caleb VanCuren, 40, jumps to secure a rebound Friday during the boys' 59-36 loss at home to Elyria Christian. Peabody-Burns' Caleb VanCuren, 40, jumps to secure a rebound Friday during the boys' 59-36 loss at home to Elyria Christian.