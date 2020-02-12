HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Peabody cheerleaders and area students cheer at half time during Peabody-Burns' boys basketball game Friday. The group rallied the crowd, did stunts and performed a dance routine to Taylor Swift's hit "Me."
A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.
Peabody-Burns' Caleb VanCuren, 40, jumps to secure a rebound Friday during the boys' 59-36 loss at home to Elyria Christian.
Welders, builders, and crane operators are building a tank, tower house, and leg at Cooperative Grain and Supply's grain handling facility east of Hillsboro. After a months-long halt in construction over an unpaid $123,257.49 concrete bill was settled, work was allowed to proceed. Trusses were up in January, and a grain conveyor system that hangs from the roof was installed. Workers fastened tarps to the trusses.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing