Volunteers help pry up floodwater damaged flooring and nails Monday at Peabody's Senior Center. Peabody-Burns High School's boys' swimming team did not have practice Monday morning and spent their day helping clean up flood damage at the center and in Peabody.



Kaylin Thiessen, right, discusses her baked goods, including rhubarb pie and coffee cake, with a customer Monday at Peabody's farmers market. Other stalls sold fresh bread, vegetables, and a meal to benefit Peabody's Fall Festival.



Volunteers unload sandbags to help with flood relief Saturday in downtown Peabody. Rainfall for the weekend ranged from 9 to 12 inches.