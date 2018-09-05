HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Florence baseball fans took to the field to see who could spit the farthest - watermelon seed spitting, that is - following the Labor Day weekend old-fashioned baseball game.



Peabody police department Officer Megan Chizek was recently hired full-time. She completed her 14-week Kansas Law Enforement training Aug. 10.



A spotted baby llama poses at Stardust Sheep Farm near Lincolnville. The unusually marked cria is headed for the petting zoo in Hutchinson.