HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



The sun bids a colorful good evening to fans attending the Friday night Peabody-Burns/Goessel football in Peabody. The sun bids a colorful good evening to fans attending the Friday night Peabody-Burns/Goessel football in Peabody.



Peabody-Burns junior running back Jess Philpott, 34, runs by teammate Noal Reynolds, 4, while avoiding two Goessel defenders at Friday night's home game win over the Bluebirds 54-52 Peabody-Burns junior running back Jess Philpott, 34, runs by teammate Noal Reynolds, 4, while avoiding two Goessel defenders at Friday night's home game win over the Bluebirds 54-52



Keith Holtsclaw displays several small wooden pieces he has created. Keith Holtsclaw displays several small wooden pieces he has created.