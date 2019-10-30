HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Motorcycle riders Russ, Jeff, Rex, and Larry are seen Sunday during Peabody's final cruise. The four, who declined to give their last names, are a group of friends who love to ride. "We're just a retired group of old farts," said Russ.
A man pulls supplies from a wrecked Chevrolet Suburban on US-256 near US-77. Of the three people in the SUV, the driver had minor injuries, and neither passenger reported injury. The Suburban overturned in a ditch off US-256.
The tombstone of William P. Shreve is one of the oldest in Highland Cemetery. He was one of the first three pioneers to settle at Marion Centre with their families.
Head coach Kody Tegtmeier gives instruction to his offensive line during pregame warm-ups Friday. Warriors had a rough night, losing to Solomon, 36-26.
