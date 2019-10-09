HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Coach David Pickens instructs the Warriors during a break in Friday night's homecoming football game. Coach David Pickens instructs the Warriors during a break in Friday night's homecoming football game.



A Peabody-Burns player runs on the rain-slippery field Friday night pursued by Canton-Galva Eagles players. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 56-0 during Peabody's homecoming. A Peabody-Burns player runs on the rain-slippery field Friday night pursued by Canton-Galva Eagles players. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 56-0 during Peabody's homecoming.



Competitors warm up for the 10th annual cornhole tournament Saturday during Marion County Lake's annual chili cook off. Competitors warm up for the 10th annual cornhole tournament Saturday during Marion County Lake's annual chili cook off.